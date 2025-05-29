Ombudsman assists man with mistaken paperwork

The Ombudsman contacted the agency to report the problem. The agency responded that they did try to contact the man at the telephone number he left them. They reported calling him three days in a row. Each time they received a message that the inbox was full. They explained that the number from which they are calling shows up on phones as one that may be filtered out as potential scam. With all the fraudulent robo-calls and unwanted sales calls, the agency is finding it increasingly difficult to reach people by telephone.

Through our contact with the agency, they were made aware of the mistaken paperwork. The man visited the agency again, returned the paperwork belonging to another person, and received the paperwork that was rightly his. He was grateful that the complaint was registered with the office, and that they had the paperwork correctly organized when he returned to the office.

