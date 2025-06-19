Ombudsman assists man with qualified income trust issues after Medicaid benefits discontinued

The man stated to the Ombudsman that he completed the qualified income trust (QIT) form on the online Medicaid system and was waiting several weeks to receive a packet he needed to complete. He received a call from a staff person at Job and Family Services stating his case was closed due to a missing item. The man stated having receipts of scanning the documents twice & did not receive the packet until later without a checklist provided. Due to his case being closed, he lost his home health aide and delivered meals.

The Ombudsman office contacted Job and Family Services on the man’s behalf. Job and Family Services reviewed the case and told the Ombudsman that the man did not submit verification that the QIT account was funded. The man submitted verification that the QIT account was funded but submitted it after his Medicaid was closed. Job and Family Services stated the man would need to reapply to be able to reopen his Medicaid case. The Ombudsman relayed this information to the man, and he confirmed that he did not supply the needed documentation in time and would complete a new application. He thanked the Ombudsman for help in getting his problem resolved and services restored.

