Ombudsman assists man with settling estate of deceased daughter

Editor’s note: The Dayton Ombudsman Office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees in the community.

A father contacted the Ombudsman for assistance with the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) of his deceased daughter. The man explained that he was the executor of his daughter’s estate and had already been to probate court. The father mailed to the Ombudsman the court document and some other relevant documents. The man was trying to settle his daughter’s estate, and there were some funds in the daughter’s bank account which needed to be released. The father was attempting to have those released so the bank account could be closed, and the estate could be finalized. The man contacted the Social Security Administration (SSA) but was unable to obtain any information about his daughter’s bank from the agency. There are many reasons why such information is confidential and is not released by the agency.