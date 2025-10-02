Ombudsman assists mother with daycare benefits

Editor’s note: The Dayton Ombudsman Office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees in the community.
A mother recently contacted the Ombudsman Office asking for assistance with a problem she was having with daycare benefits provided through the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services (MCDJFS). The mother had turned in all the paperwork required for a change of provider for her four children. The agency completed the change for two of the children but not for the other two. Both the mother and the provider contacted the agency about the matter. Her case had not been authorized although all the information she submitted was correct.
The mother reported that the change of provider was critical because her employer informed her that they would have to terminate her employment due to a lack of childcare if the issue were not resolved by a certain date.
The Ombudsman contacted the agency to request that the change be completed as soon as possible. The supervisor wrote to inform the Ombudsman that the change of providers had been processed and that the mother had been called to let her know.
The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area. Contact the Ombudsman by writing to us at 11 W. Monument Ave., Suite 606, Dayton 45402, call 937-223- 4613, or by electronic mail at ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org.
About the Author