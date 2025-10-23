Ombudsman assists with garbage, recycling collection issue

Editor’s note: The Dayton Ombudsman Office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees in the community.
Recently, members of a city in Montgomery County contacted the Ombudsman to assist with their garbage removal. For two to three months the removal of the garbage did not take place on Fridays as it scheduled. The problem impacted both the regular garbage as well as the recyclables. The neighbors had called the service provider multiple times and the city several times. There are seven homes on the street and all have been impacted.
The Ombudsman contacted both the city and the garbage service provider the day before the garbage was scheduled to be removed. The next day one neighbor on the street called to say that her family had garbage removed, but not the other homes on the street. The Ombudsman called the city and the garbage removal service provider again about the problem. The Ombudsman followed up with the neighbors over the next few weeks, and the regular garbage removal had resumed. The neighbors were pleased that the problem seemed to finally be resolved and the Ombudsman invited them to call again if the problem resumed.
The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area. Contact the Ombudsman by writing to us at 11 W. Monument Ave., Suite 606, Dayton 45402, call 937-223- 4613, or by electronic mail at ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org.
