Ombudsman assists with garbage, recycling collection issue

The Ombudsman contacted both the city and the garbage service provider the day before the garbage was scheduled to be removed. The next day one neighbor on the street called to say that her family had garbage removed, but not the other homes on the street. The Ombudsman called the city and the garbage removal service provider again about the problem. The Ombudsman followed up with the neighbors over the next few weeks, and the regular garbage removal had resumed. The neighbors were pleased that the problem seemed to finally be resolved and the Ombudsman invited them to call again if the problem resumed.

