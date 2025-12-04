Ombudsman assists woman obtain health care card

The sister serving as the authorized representative had tried through the online system to rectify the situation but did not find that she was able to do so. She also tried reaching someone via telephone, but after spending more than one hour on hold, she could not get the answers she needed and called the Ombudsman for assistance.

The Ombudsman contacted the supervisor at the MCJFS to investigate and assist with a resolution. The supervisor called the authorized representative and reported that actions had been taken to resolve the problem.

The authorized representative contacted our office to thank staff for assisting her and her sister to resolve their coverage problem.

The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area.