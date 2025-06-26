Ombudsman assists woman on fixed income facing rent increase

The case manager was attempting to eliminate the large increase in rent payments for her client. She had made little progress in receiving return phone calls from the agency she was working with, so she left the message that the Ombudsman office had been called. After that happened, the case manager received immediate action.

The rent was recalculated and was reduced by $95. Both the woman and her case manager were grateful for the willingness of the Ombudsman to become involved in resolving the woman’s problem. The Ombudsman Office staff were glad that the possibility of an investigation by an independent agency led staff at the agency to respond and resolve the problem.

