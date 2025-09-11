Ombudsman assists woman seeking Social Security retirement benefits

The Ombudsman contacted staff at the Social Security Administration. It was reported that 60 days is a normal response time. The confirmation of receipt to an online application would have been received online immediately after submission. The fact that the application is still “pending” indicates that the award letter has not yet been prepared.

The very next day the complainant called the Ombudsman to report that she received a phone call from a staff person at the SSA that her application was being worked on. Our caller was pleased that things were progressing as she had requested for her start date for benefits.