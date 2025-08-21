Ombudsman assists woman with daycare coverage

Editor’s note: The Dayton Ombudsman Office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees in the community.
The Ombudsman received a complaint from a mother concerning her application for daycare coverage through the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services (MCDJFS). She had made her application two months ago and had turned in the paperwork required and received a date stamp receipt showing when it was submitted. She waited thirty days, then went to the Job Center to inquire about her application. The representative she spoke with informed her they had no record of receiving her documents for renewal. She went home and returned with her receipt. After two weeks she still had no news about her application, so she contacted the Ombudsman office for assistance.
The Ombudsman contacted the agency about the complaint and included a copy of the woman’s receipt. A few days later the woman’s childcare provider told her that her portion would be $180 per month. The woman received a call from staff at the MCDJFS that her portion would be $180 per week. The Ombudsman contacted the agency again to clarify that the mother’s portion is $180 per week. The mother was grateful to have the matter finally resolved.
The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area. Contact the Ombudsman by writing to us at 11 W. Monument Ave., Suite 606, Dayton 45402, call 937-223- 4613, or by electronic mail at ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org.
