Ombudsman assists woman with daycare coverage

Editor’s note: The Dayton Ombudsman Office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees in the community.

The Ombudsman received a complaint from a mother concerning her application for daycare coverage through the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services (MCDJFS). She had made her application two months ago and had turned in the paperwork required and received a date stamp receipt showing when it was submitted. She waited thirty days, then went to the Job Center to inquire about her application. The representative she spoke with informed her they had no record of receiving her documents for renewal. She went home and returned with her receipt. After two weeks she still had no news about her application, so she contacted the Ombudsman office for assistance.