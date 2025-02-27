Ombudsman assists woman with daycare subsidy appeal

Editor’s note: The Dayton Ombudsman Office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees in the community.

A woman contacted the Ombudsman for assistance in receiving her subsidy for daycare. The woman had been denied daycare services and had appealed that denial. I am sure that readers can appreciate that without daycare support the parent(s) must either pay for the service themselves, which is not affordable for them, or must have their working schedule interrupted. The woman responded to the denial by requesting a state hearing to review the decision. She reported that she supplied the additional documentation to support her claim in the hearing in the time-frame required, yet the agency claimed the additional documents were not received.