Ombudsman helps father with urgent childcare application reapproval

Editor’s note: The Dayton Ombudsman Office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees in the community.

Last week a desperate father contacted the Ombudsman for assistance with the extreme difficulty he has been having getting his family childcare application reapproved. He has been working on this for the past two months. He reported doing all he knew how to do including going to the department, calling the call centers and sending numerous emails. He reported that all he receives is the response that “someone will get it all done and call you today,” but that has not happened. Now the man is at his wits end because he will lose his childcare placement the next day because he can’t afford to cover the bill. He stressed that he cannot afford to pay the bill, and to lose the placement would be devastating for his family.