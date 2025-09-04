Ombudsman helps man visit mother in nursing home, clarifies visitation rights amid family conflict

Editor’s note: The Dayton Ombudsman Office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees in the community.
The Ombudsman’s office recently received a phone call from a gentleman who stated he was not permitted to visit his mother in the nursing home. The caller explained his mother has dementia and the caller’s stepfather is named as his mother’s Power of Attorney (POA). The POA had, according to the caller, instructed the nursing home to not allow the son to visit with his mother. The Ombudsman asked the son if there had been any trouble between him and his mother. The caller stated he and his mother get along great, but the caller confessed he and the POA don’t have a good relationship. The caller believed the POA was just trying to punish the caller because of previous incidents where they did not agree on certain issues. The Ombudsman obtained the caller’s consent and stated an Ombudsman would meet with his mother at the nursing home and determine what her wishes were regarding visitation with her son.
The ombudsman met with the mother at the nursing home and found she was able to understand where she was and clearly stated she wanted to visit with her son. When asked why her POA would instruct the nursing home to keep her son from POA, the mother stated her husband and son don’t have a great relationship and she gets caught in the middle. However, the mother stated again she wanted to visit with her son while she was in the nursing home. The Ombudsman then spoke with nursing home administrator and educated the administrator that a POA is not permitted to restrict visitation. The Ombudsman further explained the only way to restrict visitation is with a physician order stating visitation with a specific individual would adversely affect the nursing home resident’s health. The Ombudsman explained this makes logical sense, because many families have complicated relationships and you want to make certain the resident isn’t denied visits from friends and family based on unrelated family drama. When the Ombudsman left, the nursing administrator understood a resident’s right to unrestricted visitation is a fundamental right and the nursing home has a duty to protect that right. The administrator stated the son would be permitted to visit with his mother, as long as she stated that is what she wants.
The Ombudsman spoke with the son that afternoon and explained he would be permitted to visit his mother at the nursing home, so long as that is what his mother wants. The son was very happy and stated he was going to see her that evening. A few weeks later the son called the Ombudsman and stated he had visited with his mom several times and they had a great experience. The son also stated he spoke with the POA and the nursing home had informed him they could not restrict visitation if the resident wants to visit with that person. The son thanked the Ombudsman for protecting his mom’s right to visit with her son.
The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area. Contact the Ombudsman by writing to us at 11 W. Monument Ave., Suite 606, Dayton 45402, call 937-223- 4613, or by electronic mail at ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org.
