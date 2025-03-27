Ombudsman helps man with Social Security appeal of lifelong 40% penalty

Editor’s note: The Dayton Ombudsman Office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees in the community.
Recently a senior man contacted the Ombudsman Office for assistance with the Social Security Administration. He began to receive Medicare early in 2024. He was confused by the information he received from the agency when he became 65 years old, so he called the agency monthly in 2024 to ensure that his Part B coverage was in order. In each call he was told that everything was in order and the $69.90 overcharge he was experiencing would be reimbursed. In January of 2025 the overcharge increased to $74.00. When he sought an explanation, he was told that he did not follow the rules correctly and therefore he would be charged a 40% penalty for the rest of his life.
The Ombudsman explained the penalty charge the man was receiving and suggested that he file an appeal with the Social Security Administration because of his record of contacting the Social Security Administration regarding this matter. The man did file an appeal and then waited.
Fortunately, this month the man received a communication from the Social Security Administration that he had won his appeal and that he would receive a reimbursement of the amount overpaid. The man still felt that the penalty imposed had been unfair but was satisfied that his experience leading to the penalty had been resolved.
