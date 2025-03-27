Ombudsman helps man with Social Security appeal of lifelong 40% penalty

Editor’s note: The Dayton Ombudsman Office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees in the community.

Recently a senior man contacted the Ombudsman Office for assistance with the Social Security Administration. He began to receive Medicare early in 2024. He was confused by the information he received from the agency when he became 65 years old, so he called the agency monthly in 2024 to ensure that his Part B coverage was in order. In each call he was told that everything was in order and the $69.90 overcharge he was experiencing would be reimbursed. In January of 2025 the overcharge increased to $74.00. When he sought an explanation, he was told that he did not follow the rules correctly and therefore he would be charged a 40% penalty for the rest of his life.