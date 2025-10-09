Ombudsman helps resolve citation issue regarding neighbor’s shrubs

Editor’s note: The Dayton Ombudsman Office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees in the community.
A woman contacted the Ombudsman for assistance with a local city. The woman received a warning citation from the city for some overgrown shrubs. The shrubs are actually on her next-door neighbor’s property. The woman’s husband had been trimming the shrubs for a couple of years, but he has become ill and can no longer perform that work. It seemed that the neighbors, who had only lived at the property for a few years, did not know that the offending shrubs were on their property. The woman had not been able to connect with the inspector and was worried about the time passing while the reason for the citation was not being resolved.
The Ombudsman contacted the city department responsible for the citation, explained the erroneous issue of the citation and requested assistance in helping to resolve the matter. In the meantime, the neighbors met, discussed the citation and the responsibility for the care of the shrubs. The neighbors understood that her husband could no longer perform the strenuous work and took action to trim the bushes. The city’s citation was closed.
The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area. Contact the Ombudsman by writing to us at 11 W. Monument Ave., Suite 606, Dayton 45402, call 937-223- 4613, or by electronic mail at ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org.
