Ombudsman helps resolve citation issue regarding neighbor’s shrubs

A woman contacted the Ombudsman for assistance with a local city. The woman received a warning citation from the city for some overgrown shrubs. The shrubs are actually on her next-door neighbor’s property. The woman’s husband had been trimming the shrubs for a couple of years, but he has become ill and can no longer perform that work. It seemed that the neighbors, who had only lived at the property for a few years, did not know that the offending shrubs were on their property. The woman had not been able to connect with the inspector and was worried about the time passing while the reason for the citation was not being resolved.