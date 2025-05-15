Ombudsman helps restore woman’s Qualified Medicare benefit

The woman had moved from Kentucky to Montgomery County last November, and she had applied for the benefit she received while in Kentucky to continue in Ohio. The premiums continued to be deducted from her Social Security retirement, and she wanted to know if something could be done to help her obtain the benefit. Each time she contacted staff at the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services she was told that the delay was because Ohio was waiting on documentation from Kentucky.

The Ombudsman contacted the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services to inquire about the woman’s benefit. The supervisor responded that the woman’s Qualified Medicare Beneficiary benefit had been approved, and the approval has been sent to the Social Security Administration.

However, the Social Security Administration had not yet activated the benefit. The supervisor reported that it can take 60 days or more for the Social Security Administration to process the benefit. The Ombudsman then contacted the Social Security Administration on the woman’s behalf. One month later, the woman’s benefit was reinstated by the state and the Social Security Administration.

