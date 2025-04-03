Ombudsman helps woman avoid water disconnect

The Ombudsman contacted the customer service office at the water department with the complaint. Initially the staff responded that the previous owner in the 1990’s name was still there. The Ombudsman clarified that was the name of the complainant’s deceased husband and he purchased the property in 1975. The staff requested time for further investigation of the name and numbers on the account.

The next call received was from the complainant’s son, stating that a water technician was at the home to disconnect the water service. They were unable to complete the disconnection due to debris and were scheduled to return the next day to remove the debris and disconnect the service. The Ombudsman quickly contacted the staff at customer service.

Customer service staff responded that the other person who was added to the woman’s account and the partial number for the account were added by the agency personnel in error. Staff then clarified all payments that were received and credited to the woman’s account and how her upcoming bill would be adjusted for the payments. The Ombudsman received a screenshot showing the updates and corrections made to the woman’s account.

The homeowner and her son were informed and were grateful and thankful that the matter had been successfully resolved.

The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area. Contact the Ombudsman by writing to us at 11 W. Monument Ave., Suite 606, Dayton 45402, call 937-223- 4613, or by electronic mail at ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org.