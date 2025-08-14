Ombudsman helps woman get copies of medical records for Social Security Disability

The Ombudsman contacted the Social Security Administration (SSA) concerning the woman’s request. Staff at the agency reported a high volume of citizen requests and agreed to send the woman a CD of her electronic records. The CDs are provided rather than paper copies when the person’s folder with the agency is completely electronic, as in the case of this woman.

The woman later called to report that she had received a CD from the SSA. The CD contained a great deal of information, but not the particular medical reports she was seeking. The Ombudsman is familiar with the agency CDs and believed the CD to be complete. The Ombudsman instructed the woman on how to check the CD for further information. The woman called later to report that a friend had been able to open the medical reports on her computer, and that now the woman had all the information she had been seeking and was satisfied.

