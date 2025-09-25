Ombudsman helps woman with Medicaid checklist being sent to wrong address

In this instance, the checklist was sent to the wrong address. The person who incorrectly received the checklist and the father’s personal information brought the mail to our complainant because her address was included. The woman was grateful to the person who chose to deliver the incorrectly addressed correspondence to her but was also concerned about the personal information that had been revealed.

The Ombudsman contacted the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services (MCDJFS) about the multiple applications and the mailing of the checklist to an incorrect address. The staff person responded that the first application had been denied because the items on the checklist had not been returned. The second application was received and was assigned to the same caseworker. The records did reveal the problem with the address to which the initial checklist had been sent, and that problem will be addressed.

The final application was received with the documentation required for approval. The daughter contacted the Ombudsman to report that her father’s Medicaid had been finally renewed and thanked the Ombudsman for the helpful intervention.