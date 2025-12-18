Ombudsman helps woman with Medicare Part B application

The Ombudsman sent an inquiry to the Social Security Administration (SSA) to confirm that the woman’s application was received, that it was being processed, and to help obtain approval by the first of the next month. The Ombudsman learned that the woman’s employment dates, and Medicare record had been updated, and that her coverage will begin the first of next month as requested.

The Ombudsman informed the woman of her approval. The official notice was dated the last day of the month, and so could not have reached her from the SSA processing center in time to relieve her anxiety about her coverage.

The Ombudsman did follow-up with the woman, and the official notice was received a couple of weeks later. The woman was grateful for the help in resolving her application status.

