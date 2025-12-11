Ombudsman intervenes to address woman’s “Catch 22″ Medicaid coverage issue

The Ombudsman routinely receives complaints about access to medical services through Medicaid. Recently a woman approached the Ombudsman in a case of a “Catch 22” with her Medicaid coverage. She already made an appeal through the State Hearings office which determined that her coverage was active in the system, but her local health maintenance organization says she is not and has denied coverage for her medications. She stated being unable to reach a representative at the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services (MCDJFS) and contacted the Ombudsman to intervene.

The Ombudsman contacted a supervisor at the agency and learned that the woman’s medical coverage was active, but there was a known system issue that indicated she was disenrolled from her local health maintenance organization. A second report to the State of Ohio Medicaid was made in order to ensure the woman’s coverage was active. The Ombudsman checked with the woman in the following two days and learned that the error had been detected and resolved so the woman was able to obtain her medications.

The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area.

