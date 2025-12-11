Ombudsman intervenes to address woman’s “Catch 22″ Medicaid coverage issue

The Ombudsman contacted a supervisor at the agency and learned that the woman’s medical coverage was active, but there was a known system issue that indicated she was disenrolled from her local health maintenance organization. A second report to the State of Ohio Medicaid was made in order to ensure the woman’s coverage was active. The Ombudsman checked with the woman in the following two days and learned that the error had been detected and resolved so the woman was able to obtain her medications.

The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area.