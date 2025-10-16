Ombudsman investigates suspicious mail from Office of Unemployment Compensation

The woman had already tried to inquire about the piece of mail. Every number that she had for the Office of Unemployment Compensation only offered her the options to file a claim or to check on an unemployment compensation claim number. She could not get a human on the phone to advise her what to do with the envelope. She had also checked on the Montgomery County Auditor’s website to learn if any of her neighbors had the name on the letter received at her address, and there were none.

The Ombudsman Office has had the same experience in trying to contact the Office of Unemployment Compensation. The publicized numbers have only limited options for callers from the public, and oftentimes do not fit the matter about which callers are trying to contact the Bureau.

The Ombudsman suggested that the woman make a copy of the outside of the envelope for future reference. It was then suggested that she place the envelope in another envelope with a brief letter explaining the unexpected arrival of this piece of mail at her long-standing address and return the envelope to the Bureau. It is hoped that someone at the Office will check the name and address and deal with the contents of the envelope.