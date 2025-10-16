Ombudsman investigates suspicious mail from Office of Unemployment Compensation

Editor’s note: The Dayton Ombudsman Office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees in the community.
This week a woman called the Ombudsman Office for advice about a piece of mail she received. The woman has lived in the same home for many years. A piece of mail arrived at her address, but with another woman’s name on it. The mail is from the Office of Unemployment Compensation. The woman did not open the envelope because it was not addressed to her. She was suspicious that perhaps this was a signal of something fraudulent happening involving her address.
The woman had already tried to inquire about the piece of mail. Every number that she had for the Office of Unemployment Compensation only offered her the options to file a claim or to check on an unemployment compensation claim number. She could not get a human on the phone to advise her what to do with the envelope. She had also checked on the Montgomery County Auditor’s website to learn if any of her neighbors had the name on the letter received at her address, and there were none.
The Ombudsman Office has had the same experience in trying to contact the Office of Unemployment Compensation. The publicized numbers have only limited options for callers from the public, and oftentimes do not fit the matter about which callers are trying to contact the Bureau.
The Ombudsman suggested that the woman make a copy of the outside of the envelope for future reference. It was then suggested that she place the envelope in another envelope with a brief letter explaining the unexpected arrival of this piece of mail at her long-standing address and return the envelope to the Bureau. It is hoped that someone at the Office will check the name and address and deal with the contents of the envelope.
