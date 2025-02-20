Ombudsman relieves Medicare Part B applicant’s anxiety about lapsed coverage

The man needed coverage to begin at the first of the next month and was anxious to get his approval by that time. His anxiety came from conversations with neighbors and friends who had experienced a lapse in coverage and then had large medical bills.

He called the Ombudsman for help. The Ombudsman sent an inquiry to the SSA to confirm that the man’s application was received, that it was being processed and that he should obtain approval by the first of the next month.

The Ombudsman learned that the man’s employment dates and Medicare record had been updated and that his coverage would begin the first of the next month as requested.

The Ombudsman informed the man of his approval. The official notice was dated the last day of the month, and so could not have reached him from the SSA processing center in time to relieve his anxiety about coverage.

The Ombudsman did follow-up with the man, and the official notice was received a couple of weeks later. The man was grateful for the help in receiving reassurances about his application status.

