Philanthropy’s role in uniting around a shared vision for our community

Empowering individuals and our region’s workforce

The Dayton Foundation’s mission is to help you help others through philanthropy and community leadership. As part of this mission, we work collaboratively with local and regional organizations and funders to address difficult and complex challenges facing our region. Currently, with other partners, our initiatives include the Del Mar Encore Fellows Initiative, which harnesses the talent of older adults to benefit our region; the Brain Health Collective, which assists local individuals and families impacted by traumatic brain injuries; the Nonprofit Capacity-Building Partnership, which strengthens local nonprofits serving vulnerable populations; and the Employers’ Workforce Coalition, which is working to bolster the pipeline of skilled workers locally. Recently, I had a conversation with Joe Sciabica, executive director of EWC, which was launched in 2023 with support from The Dayton Foundation and other community partners, about what this effort means for Greater Dayton’s workforce now, and in the future.

- Read more from Michael M. Parks, CFRE, President of The Dayton Foundation.

Partnership aims to strengthen region’s non-profits

As the region continues to navigate complex social and economic realities, the Nonprofit Capacity-Building Partnership stands as a beacon of what’s possible when foundations invest not just in programs, but in the people and systems that make those programs thrive. When we invest in the individuals behind the mission, we unlock the full potential of our nonprofits. This partnership is about more than capacity. It’s about connection, courage and creating lasting change for the Greater Dayton.

- Read more from Mary E. Tyler, consultant for the Nonprofit-Capacity-Building Partnership.

Building awareness on brain injury and brain health