Philanthropy’s role in uniting around a shared vision for our community

On Thursday, Sept. 25, The Dayton Foundation held its first Celebrate CommUnity! event since the Foundation’s Centennial Celebration in 2021. In today’s Ideas & Voices, contributors discuss how philanthropic organizations and foundations are working toward solutions to some of the region’s most pressing issues - and how you can get involved.
Empowering individuals and our region’s workforce
The Dayton Foundation’s mission is to help you help others through philanthropy and community leadership. As part of this mission, we work collaboratively with local and regional organizations and funders to address difficult and complex challenges facing our region. Currently, with other partners, our initiatives include the Del Mar Encore Fellows Initiative, which harnesses the talent of older adults to benefit our region; the Brain Health Collective, which assists local individuals and families impacted by traumatic brain injuries; the Nonprofit Capacity-Building Partnership, which strengthens local nonprofits serving vulnerable populations; and the Employers’ Workforce Coalition, which is working to bolster the pipeline of skilled workers locally. Recently, I had a conversation with Joe Sciabica, executive director of EWC, which was launched in 2023 with support from The Dayton Foundation and other community partners, about what this effort means for Greater Dayton’s workforce now, and in the future.
- Read more from Michael M. Parks, CFRE, President of The Dayton Foundation.
Partnership aims to strengthen region’s non-profits
As the region continues to navigate complex social and economic realities, the Nonprofit Capacity-Building Partnership stands as a beacon of what’s possible when foundations invest not just in programs, but in the people and systems that make those programs thrive. When we invest in the individuals behind the mission, we unlock the full potential of our nonprofits. This partnership is about more than capacity. It’s about connection, courage and creating lasting change for the Greater Dayton.
- Read more from Mary E. Tyler, consultant for the Nonprofit-Capacity-Building Partnership.
Building awareness on brain injury and brain health
My brain is everything to me. It is my central compass for all my bodily functions, such as breathing, eating, talking, thinking, feeling, seeing, hearing and keeping my heart pumping, and the more complex tasks of navigating work and social situations with enhanced problem-solving skills that come with wisdom. By strengthening brain health across the Miami Valley, we are not only helping individuals recover; we are helping our entire community thrive. Together, we can turn the silent epidemic of brain injury into a story of resilience and recovery.
- Read more from Brett Hart, a Del Mar Encore Fellow with the Brain Health Collective.