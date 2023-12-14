PHOTOS: Culture Works has helped nourish our arts community for 50 years

From Rodney Veal's Dec. 15, 2023 arts column: "Culture Works, the Dayton region’s United Arts Fund and Arts Service Agency, has been a valuable member of the region’s arts ecosystem and has provided these services for fifty years. Corporations and individuals have contributed to Culture Works over the past five decades and that support has filtered through every aspect of our diverse arts wilderness. This support has helped nourish our arts community to its current vibrant state." (CONTRIBUTED)