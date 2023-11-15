PHOTOS: Ethnosh at Cedarland Bakery and Restaurant

Ethnosh is an informal food club organized through The Collaboratory that arranges community dinners at local immigrant-owned restaurants. There is a growing community of friendly foodies that attend to experience new flavors and cooking styles. They also get a first-hand civics lesson from the restaurant owners who tell stories of how their restaurants came to be. The next opportunity to tantalize your palate and experience the value of diversity is Jan. 14 at Cedarland Bakery and Restaurant on Linden Avenue. This is Lebanese cuisine with authentic recipes brought from the old country. (CONTRIBUTED: Bobby Tewksbury)