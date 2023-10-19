PHOTOS: Front Street Art Studios gives artists space to thrive

From Rodney Veal's Friday, Oct. 20 column: "“Front Street,” for those who don’t know, has been a compound of factory buildings and warehouses that, over the past decades, has been a wild and exuberant mixture of scrappy artistic resilience. Artists and craftspeople carved out studio spaces as havens to create artworks that defy categorization. The grit and grime of the building’s previous incarnations is still omnipresent. The heady mixture of the past collided with the future, making it the destination of many young, daring artists in the eighties and nineties. I have fond memories of late-night photo shoots and salon-like conversations with a cast of unapologetically authentic characters. As with all epicenters of creativity, the spaces evolve and grow over time. Under the dedicated care of Richard and Carol Lundin, The Front Street Artist Studios has maintained the raw creative spirit of those early days and has grown into a destination for artists and patrons alike. On the First Friday of every month, they open the industrial doors and welcome the community to take in food, music, and, most importantly, art." (Photos courtesy of Front Street Art Studios)