Recognizing richness of African American culture while working toward solutions

HOW TO GO

What: The 19th annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival

When: Saturday, Aug. 16, noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 17, noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton

The event is free and open to the public.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton African American Cultural Festival committed to health and wellness, literacy

The festival offers so much more than just entertainment. Recognizing the importance of holistic well-being, a significant focus is placed on health and wellness. This isn’t just a side booth; it’s an integral part of the festival experience. Attendees can take advantage of free health screenings, including blood pressure checks, glucose testing, and valuable information on preventative care. Connect with local healthcare providers, learn about healthy eating habits, and explore resources for mental and emotional wellness. The festival actively promotes a healthier lifestyle within the community, empowering individuals to take proactive steps towards their overall well-being. It’s a chance to ask questions, get expert advice, and access potentially life-saving information, all within a welcoming and supportive environment.

Equally important is the festival’s commitment to literacy. Recognizing that education is a cornerstone of empowerment, the festival incorporates engaging initiatives to promote reading and learning for all ages. Children can participate in interactive storytelling sessions, receive free books, and discover the joy of reading.

- Read more from Marlon Shackelford, community activist and a coordinator of the Dayton African American Cultural Festival

MetroParks listened to community needs, prioritized updates to Island MetroPark

After the last African American Cultural Festival was held at Island MetroPark, leaders within the community came to MetroParks and expressed concerns about the park. MetroParks leadership and Island MetroPark staff took those concerns seriously.

Five Rivers MetroParks is now writing a new chapter in Island MetroPark’s extensive history, with significant investments made to the park thanks to the community’s support, voices and generosity.

Thanks to the levy passed by the community last fall, MetroParks was able to fund overdue projects, including phase one renovations to the historic bandshell, a new playground and more.

- Read more from MetroParks Regional Park Manager Paul Williams

When African Americans succeed, all of our communities succeed

In politics, sports, and activism, Black men have become symbols of perseverance and excellence. Barack Obama’s election as the first Black president of the United States marked a historic milestone and inspired millions around the globe. Athletes like Jessie Owens, Muhammad Ali, Edwin Moses, Jackie Robinson, Keith Byars, and LeBron James not only excelled in their fields but also used their influence to speak out against injustice. Jessie O. Gooding led groups to picket Rike’s Department Store, Famous Clothing Store and Liberal Markets, forcing the local companies to hire Black counter clerks and to open their bathroom stalls for everyone’s use.

While I primarily pay tribute to the contributions of African American men in American society, I also want to take this opportunity to recognize the origins of the Dayton African American Cultural Festival. The festival was born from a collective vision shared by community leaders, artists, and activists who recognized the lack of a comprehensive cultural event dedicated to African American life in the city. Although Dayton has long been a hub of African American innovation — especially in aviation, music, and civil rights activism — there was no single event that unified and celebrated these achievements.

- Read more from Dr. Derrick L. Foward, President of the Dayton Branch NAACP