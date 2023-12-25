SUDDES: Political forecasts for Ohio in 2024

In that connection, it’s unknown at this writing whether DeWine will sign, veto, or let become law without his signature trans-bashing Substitute House Bill 68, a demagogic measure passed by General Assembly Republicans (minus Sen. Nathan Manning, of North Ridgeville, who voted “no”).

How the governor deals with that bill will help define his Statehouse legacy. In this year’s state of the state speech, DeWine said, “There is no question – Ohio is on the move!” But he didn’t say in which direction. What DeWine does with HB 68 will make that clear.

Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. You can reach him at tsuddes@gmail.com.