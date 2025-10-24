“The world is one family.” Celebrating our Hindu community’s contributions and culture

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Here in the Miami Valley, the Hindu Temple of Dayton, founded more than 40 years ago, has become a spiritual and cultural home for thousands. Beyond its worship services, the temple plays a quiet but powerful role in strengthening the broader community. Members volunteer regularly at food pantries, participate in interfaith dialogues, and contribute to local schools and hospitals. Whenever there is distress anywhere in the world — such as earthquakes, floods, or humanitarian crises — the temple quickly organizes drives to collect food, clothing, and relief supplies, reflecting a deep belief in global compassion. Youth from the community are increasingly visible in civic life — serving as student leaders, interns, and volunteers through programs that encourage both public service and cultural understanding.

- Read more from Usha Mahajan, a member of the Education Team and HCO Board for Hindu Temple Dayton.

Interfaith group celebrates Diwali

The Interfaith Forum of Greater Dayton explores understanding of religious traditions’ tenets and practices; challenges intolerance and extremism, promotes living in harmony; welcomes all.

We recently participated in Diwali — the Hindu celebration of Light which is in each human heart, and its important human manifestation: Knowledge — at the Hindu Temple of Dayton in Beavercreek. It was a rich Hindu experience and education.

The Hindu foundational book is Bhagavad Gita. There is ONE formless God essence. There are many statues representing aspects of human development potential. Worship of those that resonate undergirds Hindus on their paths and in their growth toward their human purpose and toward alignment with the God essence. A Hindu gift to humanity is the free, well-being, yoga and meditation classes / one-on-ones offered by its Heartfulness Institute — and does not compromise anyone’s existing beliefs or tradition. Learn more about them at daytonheartfulness.org or call (937) 427-0866.

The Interfaith Forum of Greater Dayton has another event coming up at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23 at The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 901 East Whipp Road, Centerville, 45459. No registration required.

- Charlene Bayless is a board member of the Interfaith Forum of Greater Dayton

The Hindu faith has many important doctrines and the one that appeals to me the most and can be easily followed by the people of all faiths, is the practice dharma (duty).

Dharma is one’s duty to self and to others and is achieved through a life of virtue, good conduct, and spiritual understanding.

- Dr. Darshan Singh Sehbi, Sikh Society of Dayton and Vice President of the Interfaith Forum of Greater Dayton.