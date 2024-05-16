Three questions with Cassie Barlow

What do you love most about your city?

We have a small city with all of the amenities of a large city…..with no traffic!

What issue do you feel needs more attention in our communities?

Every year, we are welcoming an increasing number of New Americans to our region. We need to intensify our focus on fully engaging all of our New American neighbors into our economy by offering training and education as well as meaningful careers in our many regional employers.

What’s your Big Idea for the Dayton region?

Work on regional initiatives through a collective impact model that will encourage our High School and College graduates to remain in the Dayton region.

