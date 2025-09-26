VOICES: 20 years of shaping Dayton as the outdoor adventure capital of the Midwest

By 2009, the event had outgrown its original location and moved to Eastwood MetroPark. This shift was crucial for the festival’s growth, allowing it to expand from a single-day event to a full weekend. With the move came the addition of free camping and many of the “try it” activities that continue to draw crowds today.

In 2008, the event also introduced snowboarding, mountain boarding and a BMX stunt show. There have been many different activities and demos throughout the history of the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience such as mountain boarding, slacklining, tree climbing and high lining. As more experiences were added, the name of the event changed and thanks to generous sponsorship is now called the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience.

With the popularity of the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience and the addition of the biennial Adventure Summit, it became clear that the region’s outdoor scene was thriving. Over the years, the Dayton has not only created new opportunities to get outside but also expanded access to the natural amenities already in place.

But, why Dayton? Downtown Dayton offers a surprising variety of activities: fishing, kayaking, paddleboarding, surfing (yes, surfing), cycling, running and birding. Within five minutes of downtown, you can be trail running at Hills & Dales MetroPark, cross-country or mountain biking at the Dayton Bike Yard.

Just ten minutes away, you’ll find MoMBA’s mountain biking trails, fishing at Huffman MetroPark, paddling along the Stillwater, Mad or Great Miami Rivers, and riding from town to town on the nation’s largest paved trail network.

With a slightly longer trip, you can ski downhill in winter, rock climb at Mad River Gorge or John Bryan State Park, explore trails for all skill levels, join a trail running race or paddle across the region’s many lakes and rivers.

A strong outdoor recreation scene is a catalyst for the Miami Valley’s economy. Signature assets such as the nation’s largest paved trail network and the River Runs at Eastwood and RiverScape MetroParks showcase Dayton as a premier outdoor destination, while also connecting neighborhoods to recreation opportunities close to home.

For residents, activities like cycling, hiking, or paddling provide affordable ways to stay active, reduce stress and build connections with nature. Employers also recognize vibrant outdoor spaces make Dayton more attractive to top talent. By investing in and supporting these natural resources, the region strengthens its economy, enhances public health and builds a more connected, resilient community.

New and returning to this year’s festival are the Doggy Dash 5K and Glow Ride. On Saturday evening, participants can decorate their bikes with glow sticks and lights to create a glowing procession and then bike parade around the festival grounds. On Sunday morning, pets and their people can run a 5K on the same course as Saturday’s 12-hour race.

There will be kayak competitions, BMX and mountain bike demos from the Dialed Action Bike Team and the crowd favorite, Dock Dogs. Additional offerings include Howl at the Moon Yoga on Saturday evening and Yoga for Campers on Sunday morning.

The Exhibitor Village has grown, offering festivalgoers the chance to check out the latest outdoor gear and connect with local resources.

There’s something for everyone at the Wanger Subaru Outdoor Experience and there is always adventure waiting for you in Dayton, Ohio – the outdoor adventure capital of the Midwest.

Learn more about the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience at metroparks.org/outdoorx.

Chris Buck is the MetroParks Special Events Coordinator.