VOICES: A call to attend the Annual Veterans Day Celebration

Middletown feted World War II veteran Tracy Isaacs, helping to celebrate his 104th birthday in September. There was cake. At least four generations of his family members were there. And for a brief moment, Isaacs’s street turned into a parade route with police and fire vehicles, Jeeps with American Flags and motorcycles.

It was a wonderful moment, and a fitting tribute to one of the last of what newsman and author Tom Brokaw called “The Greatest Generation.” This heartwarming event underscores the significance of our veterans within our community and the depth of our respect for their service. With roughly 8 percent of our population, or over 3,000 veterans, residing in Middletown, we must recognize and support these individuals who have sacrificed so much for our nation.

Every Veterans Day in Middletown, we seek to honor their service with a celebration luncheon at the American Legion Post 218. Congressman Warren Davidson, an Army Ranger, and West Point graduate, is the featured speaker for this year’s event on Saturday, Nov. 11.

In Middletown, we have the unique opportunity to connect with these veterans, hear their stories, and convey our heartfelt appreciation for their dedication. It is a chance to pay homage to those who have gone above and beyond to serve our country, preserving the freedoms and way of life we often take for granted.

We are incredibly grateful to our Gold Star families whose loved ones sacrificed their lives for service and whose participation we welcome.

Middletown is home to a diverse and dedicated group of veterans. The largest segment of our veterans served during the Vietnam Era, marked by profound challenges and a stirring resilience that left an indelible mark on the nation. The first Gulf War Era veterans follow closely behind, a testament to our city’s enduring commitment to service and duty. Furthermore, our community is graced with veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Gulf Wars, making it evident that a rich tapestry of service and experience defines our town.

We have the unique opportunity to connect with these veterans, to hear their stories, and to convey our heartfelt appreciation for their dedication. It is a chance to pay homage to those who have gone above and beyond to serve our country, preserving the freedoms and way of life we often take for granted.

Moreover, this event extends beyond mere celebration. It underscores the importance of supporting programs like Veterans’ Courts, which focus on treatment and diversion rather than punishment. These specialized dockets offer a lifeline to veterans entangled in legal issues, emphasizing rehabilitation, counseling, and support. By attending the Memorial Service and Luncheon, attendees can express support for rehabilitating veterans and their reintegration into society.

As Municipal Judge, I am privileged to participate in this event, knowing that it is a testament to the unity and appreciation within our community. Let us continue to come together on Veterans Day to remember, connect, and make a difference. May the parade of gratitude that flowed to Tracy Isaacs’ home inspire us all, motivating us to attend and celebrate the remarkable contributions of our veterans.

James Sherron is Municipal Judge at Middletown Municipal Court. He administers a specialized docket in the Veterans’ Drug Treatment Court.