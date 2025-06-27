VOICES: A safe and affirming space is more than a room — it’s a lifeline

Too many young people are forced to leave home or are pushed out simply because of who they are. Coming out to family or friends can, for some, result in homelessness, violence, or deep emotional harm. In a world where acceptance isn’t guaranteed, Daybreak offers what every young person deserves: safety, respect, and opportunity.

Our safe and affirming space — a dedicated program within Daybreak’s Drop-In Center—is more than a room. It is a refuge. It is a place to breathe freely, to be seen fully, and to build a future without fear. Kristie Borello, our Clinical Director who leads this effort, says it best: “Our LGBTQ+ Center exists because LGBTQ+ young people deserve more than tolerance—they deserve affirmation. Our space says: You are seen, you are safe, and you belong. That’s not just comforting—it’s life-changing. For youth who’ve had to explain themselves at every turn, defend their identities, or hide parts of who they are, walking into a space where none of that is necessary is profoundly healing. It’s where community begins, and from there, everything becomes possible.”

But this support doesn’t stop there. Daybreak’s continuum of care includes street outreach, shelter, housing, mental health services, education and employment assistance, life skills training, and access to basic needs. We are one of the few places that will say “yes” when others say “no.”

In today’s climate—where affirming care is debated, services are at risk of being defunded, and young lives hang in the balance—advocacy is not optional. It is essential. This is not a partisan issue. Ensuring every young person is treated equally, fairly, and humanely should unite us all.

Here’s how you can help:

Advocate: Speak up. Call your local, state, and federal representatives. Tell them that LGBTQ+ youth and youth experiencing homelessness need support, not silence. Use your voice on social media, in community forums, and in conversations.

Speak up. Call your local, state, and federal representatives. Tell them that LGBTQ+ youth and youth experiencing homelessness need support, not silence. Use your voice on social media, in community forums, and in conversations. Donate: Funding cuts impact our ability to provide vital programs. Your donation ensures that we can keep our doors open and continue to serve those who need us most.

Funding cuts impact our ability to provide vital programs. Your donation ensures that we can keep our doors open and continue to serve those who need us most. Volunteer: Join us. Take a tour. Bring a group. Help us prepare meals, organize drives, or simply learn more about the complex challenges our youth and young adults face. And the powerful solutions we’re building together.

Pride Month is a time for celebration and awareness, but our youth and young adults need support all year long. Let’s work together to create a community that doesn’t just tolerate difference but affirms it. Let’s make sure no young person has to choose between being who they are and having a place to sleep.

Together, we can create a healthier, more compassionate community where every young person – regardless of background, identity, or circumstance- has a chance to thrive.

Tyra L. Jackson is Chief Operating Officer for Daybreak in Dayton, Ohio.