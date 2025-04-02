VOICES: Addressing the ongoing drug addiction crisis in Dayton

Dayton is home to several reputable substance use treatment centers dedicated to assisting individuals on their path to recovery. For instance, Woodhaven Residential Treatment Center offers comprehensive services, including withdrawal management, residential programs, and intensive outpatient care. Their mission is to provide a warm, caring environment that empowers clients to overcome obstacles caused by substance abuse.

Similarly, OneFifteen provides a holistic approach to addiction treatment, encompassing both residential and outpatient services. Established in 2019, OneFifteen is committed to changing the trajectory of America’s addiction crisis by offering integrated care for substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. This agency is especially close to my heart as it is my place of employment. I was drawn here because of their commitment to whole-person care and dedication to helping people from all walks of life.

Miami Valley Recovery specializes in individualized outpatient services, focusing on long-term recovery and providing tools necessary for a life free from alcohol and drugs. Their services include assessment, therapy sessions, case management, and medication-assisted treatment.

Public Health’s Recovery Services program is another vital resource, offering support for those beginning the path to recovery from substance use or gambling disorders. They provide a range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual.

While these centers offer essential services, more investment is needed in rehabilitation programs, mental health services, and harm reduction strategies that prioritize recovery over punishment. Additionally, efforts to reduce the stigma surrounding addiction must continue, encouraging those struggling with substance use to seek help without fear of judgment. It is known that mental health and substance use go hand-in-hand, so why are we arresting people for drug charges when we could be getting them linked to services to address the root need?

I urge local leaders and the community to collaborate in expanding access to resources, supporting prevention initiatives, and fostering an environment where recovery is attainable for all. There needs to be increased funding through the county to allow people to seek help with their substance use problems. I would also love to see an increase in preventive measures, specifically in schools, on the dangers of substance use. Prevention also goes deeper, because we must do more for kids and adolescents to prevent and treat mental health disorders (depression, PTSD, anxiety, etc.) which leave them predisposed to substance use disorders.

This is a concern I am passionate about, as a social worker, advocate, and maybe most importantly someone who has experienced the terrors of substance use firsthand. I’ve had custody of a child that wasn’t mine due to the parents having substance use issues, I was physically abused by a partner because of these issues, and I see the consequences of substance use every single day at work. Substance use tears apart families, it impacts a person’s health (physical and mental), and most importantly plays a huge role in behaviors and that can lead to incarceration.

By leveraging and enhancing the existing treatment infrastructure in Dayton, I truly believe we can make meaningful strides in combating this crisis.

Breana Hopper is a grad student at Ohio University, therapist at OneFifteen, community advocate, and mother.