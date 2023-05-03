VOICES: After National Arab American Heritage Month, I want to give back to my community more than ever

This year, NAAHM coincided with the holy month of Ramadan. Dayton area Arab/Muslim Americans celebrated by hosting elected officials and community members to an Iftar (breaking the fast) dinner event. Our keynote speaker was the first-ever elected and youngest Arab American Muslim female, state representative Munira Abdullahi. Other speakers included Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice, WYSO Director Luke Dennis, and NAACP President Dr. Derrick Foward. Dr. Forward presented a Citation of Honor that included the following statement: “the NAACP acknowledges the cultural and historical significance of Dayton’s Arab American community and urges Arab Americans and African Americans to unite with empathy, understanding, and a genuine willingness to bridge cultural divides and barriers to promote civil rights for all.”

The evening was highlighted by a letter from Honorable Federal Judge Walter H. Rice that was read by Dr. Ayman Salem and included these heartwarming words: “I believe a special word is appropriate for the Islamic community. Anyone, and I mean just that…anyone…who bothers to learn anything about your faith will instantly recognize it is one of love, peace and compassion. The history of the Jewish faith, of which I am a member, bears out this truth. Sadly, my people have a heritage of being excluded, marginalized and being the victims of discrimination. The only peoples who have uniformly and consistently welcomed the Jewish people into their midst have been members of your faith. I, for one, am eternally grateful and wish to learn more of your faith. Your contributions to our community and to communities across the world are clear evidence that yours is a faith of which we can all be proud and with whom we should all wish to bond.”

This is just the beginning of organizing, uniting and standing in solidarity with other marginalized groups to promote social justice and equal rights for all.

Youssef A Elzein, PE is a local civil engineer and an Arab American Community Activist.