VOICES: After National Arab American Heritage Month, I want to give back to my community more than ever

I feel so proud to be an Arab American, living with my family in Dayton, Ohio. This year’s celebration of National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM) gave me a stronger sense of belonging and energized my commitment to serve and give back to my community more than ever.
April was NAAHM. This year’s celebration of our Arab American community in the Dayton region was especially successful and exciting. Arab American activists across the country have been reaching out to elected officials in federal, state, and local governments, seeking formal recognition and asking for proclamations to be issued that celebrates our community’s rich heritage and numerous contributions to society. And what a year it was.
Throughout the month of April, statements were read by public officials from the White House to the Statehouse, from County Seats to many cities and jurisdictions in the Miami Valley and beyond, on the incredible contributions and heritage of Arab Americans who are helping build a better nation. These statements also highlighted issues that Arab Americans share with the nation and other minority groups, such as civil rights abuses, harmful stereotyping, and bullying. Education and awareness of the richness of our culture, traditions, resilient family values, strong work ethic, and dedication to our community, will resolve these issues.
Our nation’s leader stated, “I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim April 2023 as Arab American Heritage Month. I call upon all Americans to learn more about the history, culture, and achievements of Arab Americans.”
This year, NAAHM coincided with the holy month of Ramadan. Dayton area Arab/Muslim Americans celebrated by hosting elected officials and community members to an Iftar (breaking the fast) dinner event. Our keynote speaker was the first-ever elected and youngest Arab American Muslim female, state representative Munira Abdullahi. Other speakers included Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice, WYSO Director Luke Dennis, and NAACP President Dr. Derrick Foward. Dr. Forward presented a Citation of Honor that included the following statement: “the NAACP acknowledges the cultural and historical significance of Dayton’s Arab American community and urges Arab Americans and African Americans to unite with empathy, understanding, and a genuine willingness to bridge cultural divides and barriers to promote civil rights for all.”
The evening was highlighted by a letter from Honorable Federal Judge Walter H. Rice that was read by Dr. Ayman Salem and included these heartwarming words: “I believe a special word is appropriate for the Islamic community. Anyone, and I mean just that…anyone…who bothers to learn anything about your faith will instantly recognize it is one of love, peace and compassion. The history of the Jewish faith, of which I am a member, bears out this truth. Sadly, my people have a heritage of being excluded, marginalized and being the victims of discrimination. The only peoples who have uniformly and consistently welcomed the Jewish people into their midst have been members of your faith. I, for one, am eternally grateful and wish to learn more of your faith. Your contributions to our community and to communities across the world are clear evidence that yours is a faith of which we can all be proud and with whom we should all wish to bond.”
This is just the beginning of organizing, uniting and standing in solidarity with other marginalized groups to promote social justice and equal rights for all.
Youssef A Elzein, PE is a local civil engineer and an Arab American Community Activist.
