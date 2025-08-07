VOICES: AI-savvy college graduates are essential to our future workforce. Five things we need to do.

1. Develop Foundational AI Literacy as a Core Competency

Just as reading and writing are foundational, a comprehensive understanding of AI’s capabilities, limitations, and underlying principles must become a core competency for all college graduates. This doesn’t mean every student needs to program, but they must grasp how AI functions, what it can realistically achieve, and where human judgment remains indispensable. Graduates need to harness AI for efficient research, content generation, and ideation, transforming potential intimidation into strategic advantage.

2. Cultivate Readiness for Technological Evolution, Adaptation & Agility

The pace of AI innovation is breathtaking. Preparing graduates isn’t just about teaching current AI tools, but instilling a mindset of continuous learning, adaptation, and agility. Our educational practices must cultivate students who are comfortable with change, eager to experiment, and capable of quickly assessing and integrating emerging AI applications. This adaptability will ensure that our graduates remain invaluable assets throughout their careers.

3. Emphasize Ethical Accountability as a Core Value

Perhaps no aspect of AI integration is more critical than unwavering ethical accountability. AI, if unchecked, can perpetuate biases, generate misleading information, or facilitate unethical practices. There’s also a significant risk of “cognitive off-loading,” where over-reliance on AI diminishes critical thinking. Our graduates must be rigorously equipped to critically evaluate AI outputs, identify potential ethical pitfalls, and uphold the highest standards of integrity. Businesses desperately need individuals who can not only use AI but also guide its application with a strong moral compass.

4. Embrace a Collaborative Human-AI Model to Drive Innovation

The most effective use of AI is not about replacement; it’s about fostering powerful, synergistic collaboration. This “human-centered automation” approach, where AI extends and amplifies human capabilities, is paramount. Our graduates must understand how to work with AI, leveraging its speed for preliminary tasks, then applying their unique human skills — emotional intelligence, nuanced understanding, strategic framing, and ethical judgment — to refine and elevate the output. This collaborative model transforms AI from a threat into a powerful partner, allowing human professionals to focus on higher-order tasks, driving greater innovation.

5. Ensure the Centrality of Our Distinctively “Human Skills”

While AI literacy is vital, timeless human skills remain paramount and are becoming even more valuable. These include emotionally sensitive communication, conflict resolution, relationship building, and nuanced ethical decision-making. Curiosity, problem-solving, creativity, empathy, and effective interpersonal communication are not diminished by AI; they become the differentiating factors. Graduates who seamlessly combine AI proficiency with robust human skills will be the most sought-after – capable of navigating complex situations, fostering genuine connections, and leading with insights AI cannot replicate.

By prioritizing AI literacy, fostering adaptability, instilling ethical accountability, promoting human-AI collaboration, and emphasizing our core human skills, universities like UD can ensure today’s students become tomorrow’s indispensable leaders. These AI-savvy graduates won’t just secure jobs; they will be the innovators, strategic thinkers, and ethical stewards who propel organizations forward in an increasingly AI-driven world, ultimately contributing to a more competitive and prosperous economy.

Thomas Skill is professor of communication at the University of Dayton with over 35 years of communications technology and IT management experience in higher education. His opinions are his own and do not represent the views of the University of Dayton.