VOICES: Art has the power to change the world — but only if we are brave enough to give it voice and space

That belief is rooted in a life shaped by extraordinary freedom and love and from a childhood that encouraged curiosity, imagination, and empathy. But the act of using one’s voice in service of the greater good does not happen in isolation. It requires stewardship. It requires someone willing to help clear a path so that hesitant and uncertain voices can be amplified and heard.

What may surprise some readers is my admission that self-doubt has been a frequent companion throughout my years of writing. Doubt about whether my experiences held meaning beyond my own. Doubt about whether my perspective mattered at all in the broader civic conversation. Left unchecked, that doubt can quietly lead to the silencing of voices before they ever reach the page.

For more than four years as the opinion editor at the Dayton Daily News, Nick Hrkman has dedicated his professional life to pushing against that silence. Nick has fostered, encouraged and championed a wide and diverse chorus of writers like myself. His humanity and unwavering commitment to elevating authentic voices speak to a deep calling. His work reflects a belief system grounded in an unshakeable faith in the power of public discourse.

None of us manifests opportunity alone. Real, lasting progress requires mentors and advocates, people who see possibility where others might see risk. Nick’s leadership reminds us that the most meaningful impact often happens quietly, through consistent acts of encouragement and trust.

In my own life, I’ve tried to live by a simple mantra: give people their flowers while they can still smell them. Shine the light now. In a world that can feel increasingly dark, where each news cycle brings fresh uncertainty, fatigue, and division, it is vital that we pause to acknowledge those who labor — often behind the scenes — to keep our civic ecosystem healthy and alive.

It is often said that true leaders plant trees under whose shade they will never sit. That is the nature of service-centered leadership. As Nick steps away from his role, I wanted to ensure that his contributions are not lost in the noise of transition. His work has mattered. His presence and his influence has helped shape our community for the better. To believe in a free press and to act on the conviction that everyone’s voice matters, is an act of courage. A refusal of complacency. A daily commitment to democratic ideals. Nick’s skills and sheer fabulosity cannot be diminished by a change in title or role.

As a colleague, a contributor, and a friend, I wish him nothing but success and fulfillment in what comes next. I look forward to being one of his many enthusiastic cheerleaders as he continues to make his mark on the world. Thank you, Nick, for clearing space. For making room. For believing. Thank you for allowing this passionate arts activist, and so many others to connect, reflect, and inspire. Bravo, Mr. Hrkman.

Rodney Veal is the host of ThinkTV/CET Connect and President of the board of OhioDance. His arts column appears in Ideas & Voices every third Friday of the month.