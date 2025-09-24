VOICES: As immigrants, it’s easy to question our place and purpose here. But we must not despair.

The 45-year-old journey wasn’t easy. I faced challenges I never expected, from navigating a new culture to learning a different way of life. But what I also found was a community. I found people who lifted me up, who saw my potential, and who helped me realize that my success was not a solitary achievement, but a collective one.

Today, immigrants face a new set of challenges. We hear messages that make us feel isolated or undervalued. It’s easy to feel disheartened, to question our place and our purpose here. We must not despair. We must hold our heads high and remember the truth of our own story, and the undeniable story of our collective strength.

The evidence is all around us, and it’s backed by data. Immigrants are not a burden; we are the engine of this economy. Nationally, the numbers are astounding. In 2024 foreign-born individuals made up 19.2%, (approximately 33.4 million) of the U.S. civilian labor force. The labor force participation rate for foreign-born men was significantly higher than for their native-born counterparts. We are more likely to start businesses and fill critical workforce gaps. The Cato Institute, in 2022, concluded that on a national level, immigrants consumed approximately 21% less than native-born on a per-capita basis in the U.S. across welfare/entitlement programs.

And our impact is deeply felt right here at home. In Dayton and Montgomery County, the immigrant population has been a driving force of growth. Between 2014 and 2019, while the total population of Montgomery County saw a decrease, our immigrant community grew by over 21%. We have become a vital part of the city’s economic heartbeat. A recent study by the American Immigration Council found that immigrants in Montgomery County held over $562 million ($985 million in today’s dollars) in spending power in 2019 and paid over $219 million ($275 million) in taxes.

This is not just about numbers; it’s about people. It’s about the immigrant entrepreneurs who open local businesses that add to our city’s culture and community, from vibrant restaurants to essential service shops. It’s about the skilled workers in professional services, manufacturing, and healthcare who are helping our local industries thrive. It’s about the students, like I once was, who come here and bring new ideas and innovations that benefit us all.

This is our legacy. This is what we have built. Every day, through our work, our businesses, and our families, we are weaving our story into the fabric of Dayton and the United States. We are not guests; we are the heartbeat of this city.

I urge my fellow immigrants not to despair, not to be distracted. Be proud of what you have achieved. Be proud of the communities you are building. The greatest strength we have is in our unity. Let’s continue to support one another, to celebrate our accomplishments, and to show everyone the incredible value that we bring to this nation.

Youssef A. Elzein, PE is a local civil engineer and an Arab American Community Activist.