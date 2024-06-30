VOICES: Asbestos exposure may be a health concern for veterans even today

Ohio’s WWII military past includes Wright Patterson Air Force Base, currently the largest Air Force military base in the U.S. Located northeast of Dayton, it had approximately 50,000 people running operations in over 300 facilities in wartime.

Airborne asbestos particles can remain in the air for hours when disturbed. They are easily inhaled or ingested due to their microscopic size, making asbestos dust one of the most toxic substances humans have encountered. These tiny, sharp-edged fibers cause permanent damage to major organs.

Asbestos diseases have decades-long latency period between initial exposure and the first symptoms, so even if veterans had no health issues during their service, some of them learn the effects of asbestos exposure only when they are diagnosed with illnesses stemming from it, like asbestosis, mesothelioma, lung cancer, or other severe respiratory conditions.

Unfortunately, veterans’ life becomes a continuous fight for health after asbestos exposure, as today’s medical procedures can only slow the progression, relieving symptoms and preventing complications.

With Ohio ranking in the top 10 states for asbestos-related deaths, veterans should seek medical attention urgently. Timely detection is critical because it considerably improves treatment results and can prolong life. This is why veterans should proactively protect their health through regular health check-ups, learn about their legal rights, and promote awareness.

Periodic check-ups and openly discussing military service and possible asbestos exposure are crucial steps. Inhaled asbestos fibers affect primarily the lungs, so veterans should request chest X-rays or CT scans and pulmonary function (breathing) tests. These noninvasive tests reveal any damage caused by asbestos and are diagnostic tools for benign and malignant asbestos illnesses.

Veterans who know they’ve worked in asbestos-contaminated environments or those who suspect they’ve been exposed to it while serving should know their rights and options. Legal avenues and compensation programs are available to help vets harmed by asbestos exposure through asbestos trust funds and Veterans Affairs.

Veterans can be crucial in raising awareness of asbestos exposure by sharing their knowledge about this threat. By sharing their experiences, they can ensure that others who protected our country are informed.

As a community, we also have a responsibility to help protect our veterans’ well-being. We can contribute by raising awareness of asbestos exposure and ensuring that those who have served receive the care and support they deserve.

Cristina Johnson is a Navy veteran advocate for Asbestos Ships Organization, a nonprofit whose primary mission is to raise awareness and educate veterans about the dangers of asbestos exposure on Navy ships and assist them in navigating the VA claims process.