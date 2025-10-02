VOICES: Building awareness on brain injury and brain health

Why Brain Health Matters: Brain health challenges impact all groups. A child who experiences a concussion may face difficulties at school. An older adult who sustained a stroke might need more care over time. A first responder with a traumatic brain injury could encounter obstacles returning to work and family life. Untreated neurological issues often result in job loss, housing issues, homelessness, substance abuse, mental health problems, domestic violence and difficulty living a productive life. That is why the BHC is so crucial; navigating the complex health system alone can be overwhelming. It takes a community effort to connect people with the services they need.

Collaboration and Support: When local leaders and advocates united to address brain health, The Dayton Foundation provided the platform and resources, including a highly skilled Del Mar Encore Fellow, to make it happen. This helped to ensure that hospitals, schools, educators, local care services, brain awareness organizations and government at both local and state levels were included. With backing from local institutions, a pathway has been created for individuals, families and caregivers to access services, find healing and discover purpose after brain injury.

Real Impact on Our Community: In just three and a half years, the BHC has made noteworthy progress. Individuals with brain injuries, along with their families and caregivers, have received support through BHC’s extensive network. Play for Payne, an advocacy organization for traumatic brain injury survivors and their families, has significantly contributed to the BHC program. Students and professionals are receiving awareness training to better identify and respond to brain health issues in their classrooms and workplaces. Local agencies, such as Access Center for Independent Living, are partnering with BHC to support individuals and caregivers facing brain health challenges.

Call to Action: Becoming a Del Mar Encore Fellow has opened my eyes and ears to the community’s needs regarding brain health. You also can get involved and support the BHC initiatives by attending our events, Lunch-and-Learns, the Fall Resource Fair and the annual Symposium. You can read our materials to educate yourself and your family about brain health and use your knowledge to raise awareness at your school, workplace and among your friends. Other ways to get involved include affiliating with us through your organization, volunteering your time and considering contributing to the program. And finally, visit us at udayton.edu/education/initiatives/brain-health or email brainhealth@udayton.edu to get connected.

My brain is everything to me. It is my central compass for all my bodily functions, such as breathing, eating, talking, thinking, feeling, seeing, hearing and keeping my heart pumping, and the more complex tasks of navigating work and social situations with enhanced problem-solving skills that come with wisdom. By strengthening brain health across the Miami Valley, we are not only helping individuals recover; we are helping our entire community thrive. Together, we can turn the silent epidemic of brain injury into a story of resilience and recovery.

The Dayton Foundation’s Celebrate CommUnity! event, held on September 25 at Carillon Historical Park, reminded us that progress is possible when we unite around a shared vision. Now is the time to carry that momentum forward.