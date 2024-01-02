VOICES: Causes worth working for in 2024

How is life in Dayton and the surrounding towns? Our Dayton area suburbs are blessed with upscale homes. Our downtown apartment, condo, and hotel options are ever-expanding. New urban restaurants and bars are opening. At the same time, according to a 2023 HUD report, nationwide homelessness increased 12% from last year due to a loss of federal assistance after the pandemic, the impact of inflation, and a sharp rise in rental prices. Condemned properties are facing the wrecking ball in the Gem City, but will we replace them with affordable housing that provides warmth, light, safety, and some of the comforts of home? Montgomery and surrounding counties should commit themselves to that goal for 2024.

Now consider the performing arts in our area, which offer so many ways to enrich our lives. Several venues have been flourishing in the Miami Valley for a long time, such as the Schuster Center, the Victoria, the Loft Theater, Riverscape, and coming soon–UD’s brand new Roger Glass Performing Arts Center. My wish for the new year is to see The Dayton Philharmonic, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, the Dayton Ballet, the Dayton Opera Company, the Human Race Theater Company, Muse Machine, Wright State performing arts, the University of Dayton performing arts, Sinclair College performing arts, and Dayton Playhouse fill their theaters. These organizations can only thrive through our patronage.

On the sports front, isn’t it time for the Cleveland Browns to advance in the playoffs? And how about the University of Dayton and Wright State making the NCAA basketball tournament, both men and women? And the Cincinnati Reds–may all that exciting young talent bring them a division title, and success for their Class A counterparts, the Dayton Dragons.

2024 is an election year. In Ohio a senate seat is up for grabs, as are all of the seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The way it looks now, we may have a repeat contest for the White House. In some ways I dread the next ten months and the steady diet of attack ads that will fill our airwaves. Voters have to decide what is at stake for our nation and who is best suited to handle the most important issues, both domestic and foreign. Above all we must participate by voting.

There is so much to look forward to in 2024. Let’s all do our part to have a positive impact.

Jim Brooks is a retired high school English teacher who writes, coaches tennis, and tutors immigrants.