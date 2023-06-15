VOICES: Celebrate Juneteenth and its message of empowerment

Juneteenth. That’s a puzzling new word for some Ohioans, something they’d never heard of, much less celebrated, until very recent times. Yet Juneteenth, the 19th day of June, has been honored as a special day in parts of the South for generations. Over the years, its significance has been embraced by Black Americans throughout the county as a revered landmark in their history and culture. And today, Juneteenth has at long last become a state and national holiday to be celebrated by all.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 – 158 years ago – when the reality of Emancipation finally reached the enslaved men and women in Galveston, Texas. Amazingly, it had taken long months before that far corner of the defeated Confederacy received word that slavery had had been abolished. Today, we celebrate Juneteenth as the official end of slavery in America and the beginning of a long struggle to achieve the full promise of freedom.

As a Black educator here in Ohio who, thanks to my North Carolina upbringing, has always carried the story and significance of Juneteenth with me, I’m thrilled to see this special day become recognized and respected beyond my own community. It’s a special point of pride for me that Western Governors University, where I am chancellor in Ohio, has for some years honored Juneteenth as a holiday for WGU faculty and staff nationwide.

WGU’s recognition for a great turning point in Black History goes hand in hand with the university’s mission of empowering people of all colors and backgrounds to use education to overcome obstacles, strengthen their competencies and improve their lives. By providing accessible, affordable and career-oriented learning opportunities, WGU helps people – primarily adult learners with busy work and family obligations – to achieve the freedom and hope that lie at the heart of Juneteenth’s spirit.

That spirit is at the heart of my personal mission as well. As I grew up, my parents impressed on me the power of education, because it provides a plan and the pathway to a fulfilling career. Even more important, education can provide us with a voice to implement change.

I took those lessons to heart, and today I use my voice for change by educating as many others as I can reach, helping them improve their lives by breaking down barriers and ensuring access to education. I firmly believe that an affordable education today will provide a voice for years to come for those who for any number of reasons had faced barriers to success.

Many of our 5,000 students are adult Ohioans who, for any number of reasons, had been unable to access higher education through the traditional means of full-time classroom study on a college campus. These include older workers who already have plenty of on-the-job experience under their belts, competencies that can be used toward a degree. They may have a family to care for, maybe a full-time job, live in rural location or have financial concerns that have kept them from attaining a degree.

Juneteenth is a cornerstone of Black American history, a day with deep resonance within our community. But its message of hope, perseverance and faith in the face of obstacles should provide an empowering inspiration for every Ohioan, of every heritage and background. Join the celebration!

Dr. K.L. Allen is chancellor of Western Governors University Ohio.