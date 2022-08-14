VOICES: Cost of redevelopment should not include displacing residents

Hamilton is undergoing extensive redevelopment. It is no surprise that this historic building is attractive to investors, who recently inked a deal to redevelop the property into a “boutique hotel.” The City of Hamilton will issue a $3 million dollar forgivable loan to the developers, Vision AWH LLC. Simultaneously, the City is buying up entire swaths of single-family homes near Spooky Nook to clear the way for parking lots and utilities, and out-of-state investors are snatching up local properties to convert into short-term rentals, high-end apartments, or to simply flip the home quickly and turn a profit. Consequently, the private market of affordable housing is disappearing just at the time the residents of Anthony Wayne are being forced out.

Ideally, the residents of the Anthony Wayne should be able to continue to live in their homes. We should strive to be a society that does not prioritize profit over people. However, if this aim is not achievable, we have asked the City to be fair in its use of public funds. If a wealthy, out of town investor can access $3 million of tax dollars via a forgivable loan, it is only fair that some resources also be devoted to the residents in order to assist them in relocating. Further, given that the City’s policies are worsening the Anthony Wayne residents’ plight by limiting availability of affordable housing, the City should also affirmatively help them to locate safe, affordable and appropriate housing, and should make increasing affordable housing in our community an ongoing priority. The current and future owners should also provide generous assistance to the tenants during this transition. The status quo is unsustainable. We need focused and aggressive action from our leaders on all levels to address this crisis before it worsens further.