VOICES: Create spaces for honest conversation to help mothers feel less alone

In traditional societies, women would have relied on a “tribe” of fellow mothers for support and guidance and where they have a more collective approach to childcare and parenting. Extended family members often play a significant role in caregiving and emotional support. This sense of community and connection helps alleviate some of the isolation that mothers often experience in our Western culture where nuclear families are more common.

I’ve personally felt the energy and welcoming nature of these more traditional societies in places such as Spain, Italy, and other European countries. I’m not saying they simply opened the door for a mother carrying her baby; the culture is much more inclusive and embracing of children in everyday life and experiences. It’s a visceral feeling and hard to put into words. For instance, going out to eat isn’t an all-consuming dance attempting to keep your child quiet and well mannered. It’s lunch where the owner sings and dances for the love of baby smiles, or a fellow table neighbor strikes up conversation with an antsy 6 year old about their favorite toys. Even more, outside of this simple human generosity, the architecture and piazzas are setup so that children can run and play amongst each other as restaurants, nature, and room to roam are integrated together. It’s the acknowledgement and embracing of a child’s presence and the collective support that helps carry the weight if just for a moment.

So, what can be done to support mothers on their journey? A cultural shift is a lot to ask, but above all we must at least acknowledge and validate the range of emotions that accompany motherhood, both the highs and the lows. By creating spaces for honest and open conversation, we can help mothers feel less alone in their experiences.

Ultimately, the journey of motherhood is a deeply personal and transformative experience, one that is unique to each woman who embarks upon it. While the road may be laden with challenges and obstacles, it is also filled with moments of profound love, joy, and connection. By coming together as a community to support and uplift mothers, we can help ensure that no woman has to navigate the path of motherhood alone.

Jessika Wray was born and raised in Dayton and is a local entrepreneur.