VOICES: Data for Good: Community Outcomes Dashboard

In Montgomery County, we’ve long understood that breaking the cycle of poverty and fostering a thriving community requires more than just good intentions. It demands collaboration, strategic alignment of efforts, and, most importantly, a clear understanding of what’s working and what isn’t. The new Community Outcomes Data Dashboard, developed by Learn to Earn Dayton and the Montgomery County Two-Generation Collaborative (2Gen), is a powerful new tool to support the strengthening of an integrated delivery system approach. It’s not just a collection of numbers; it’s a window into our community’s health, a roadmap for our future, and a demonstration of the power of shared data, and a testament to the critical need for collaboration.
For years, organizations within 2Gen have tracked their own programmatic successes, with the overall mission of the collaborative to unify and strengthen the network of providers in Montgomery County who utilize a two-generation, whole-family approach to service delivery by maximizing resources and community investment to improve outcomes for children and families. But while individual wins are important, the bigger picture — the collective impact — has been harder to see. The Community Outcomes Data Dashboard changes that. By pulling together publicly available data on everything from financial stability and family health, to educational success and thriving neighborhoods, it provides a holistic view of community well-being. This isn’t just about showing what a single program achieved; it’s about seeing how the combined and aligned efforts of dozens of organizations are moving the needle.
The dashboard’s ability to be filtered by jurisdiction or even by specific neighborhood in the City of Dayton is innovative - this level of detail allows us to move beyond broad assumptions and pinpoint exactly where our efforts are having the most impact and, more crucially, where significant work remains to be done. This data-driven approach allows for smarter resource allocation and the reduction of duplication and improvement of efficiency through more targeted interventions. It shifts the conversation from “what do we think is happening?” to “what does the data tell us is happening?”
This isn’t just a tool for community-based organizations and governments. The dashboard is a resource for everyone, completely free and publicly accessible. Whether you’re a nonprofit leader working on a grant application, a community organizer developing a new partnership proposal, or a resident advocating for resources to address neighborhood challenges, this dashboard is designed to be your go-to source for understanding the current challenges and opportunities within our neighborhoods. It is a comprehensive tool for all partners, residents, and students to empower informed decision-making. By making this information accessible, Learn to Earn Dayton and 2Gen are democratizing data to build a more transparent, engaged community.
The Community Outcomes Data Dashboard is a vital step forward. It transforms abstract goals into measurable outcomes and turns a vision of a stronger Montgomery County into a data-backed reality. It allows us to celebrate our successes, learn from our challenges, and work together with greater purpose. This tool is a powerful reminder that when we share knowledge and act on it collaboratively, we can achieve lasting, positive change for all. You can learn more about this new tool on our website: learntoearndayton.org/community-data.
On behalf of the dozens of organizations who drive the work of 2Gen, and the tens of thousands of youth and families we serve, we invite you to explore the data and consider the actions we can take together to improve outcomes for children and families.
Credit: Knack Video + Photo
Nancy McHugh is the Executive Director of the Fitz Center for Leadership in Community.
Stacy Schweikhart is the CEO of Learn to Earn Dayton.