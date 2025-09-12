VOICES: Data for Good: Community Outcomes Dashboard

The dashboard’s ability to be filtered by jurisdiction or even by specific neighborhood in the City of Dayton is innovative - this level of detail allows us to move beyond broad assumptions and pinpoint exactly where our efforts are having the most impact and, more crucially, where significant work remains to be done. This data-driven approach allows for smarter resource allocation and the reduction of duplication and improvement of efficiency through more targeted interventions. It shifts the conversation from “what do we think is happening?” to “what does the data tell us is happening?”

This isn’t just a tool for community-based organizations and governments. The dashboard is a resource for everyone, completely free and publicly accessible. Whether you’re a nonprofit leader working on a grant application, a community organizer developing a new partnership proposal, or a resident advocating for resources to address neighborhood challenges, this dashboard is designed to be your go-to source for understanding the current challenges and opportunities within our neighborhoods. It is a comprehensive tool for all partners, residents, and students to empower informed decision-making. By making this information accessible, Learn to Earn Dayton and 2Gen are democratizing data to build a more transparent, engaged community.

The Community Outcomes Data Dashboard is a vital step forward. It transforms abstract goals into measurable outcomes and turns a vision of a stronger Montgomery County into a data-backed reality. It allows us to celebrate our successes, learn from our challenges, and work together with greater purpose. This tool is a powerful reminder that when we share knowledge and act on it collaboratively, we can achieve lasting, positive change for all. You can learn more about this new tool on our website: learntoearndayton.org/community-data.

On behalf of the dozens of organizations who drive the work of 2Gen, and the tens of thousands of youth and families we serve, we invite you to explore the data and consider the actions we can take together to improve outcomes for children and families.

Nancy McHugh is the Executive Director of the Fitz Center for Leadership in Community.