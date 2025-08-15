VOICES: Dayton African American Cultural Festival committed to health and wellness, literacy

But the festival offers so much more than just entertainment. Recognizing the importance of holistic well-being, a significant focus is placed on health and wellness. This isn’t just a side booth; it’s an integral part of the festival experience. Attendees can take advantage of free health screenings, including blood pressure checks, glucose testing, and valuable information on preventative care. Connect with local healthcare providers, learn about healthy eating habits, and explore resources for mental and emotional wellness. The festival actively promotes a healthier lifestyle within the community, empowering individuals to take proactive steps towards their overall well-being. It’s a chance to ask questions, get expert advice, and access potentially life-saving information, all within a welcoming and supportive environment.

Equally important is the festival’s commitment to literacy. Recognizing that education is a cornerstone of empowerment, the festival incorporates engaging initiatives to promote reading and learning for all ages. Children can participate in interactive storytelling sessions, receive free books, and discover the joy of reading. Older attendees can find resources on adult literacy programs, GED preparation, and continuing education opportunities. The festival understands that a literate community is a thriving community, and it actively works to foster a love of learning and provide access to essential literacy resources.

Imagine spending a beautiful day surrounded by the rhythms of soulful music, the aroma of tantalizing food, and the vibrant energy of people coming together. Picture your children’s faces lighting up as they listen to captivating stories and choose new books to take home. Envision yourself gaining valuable insights into your health and connecting with resources that can make a real difference in your life. This is the reality of the Dayton African American Cultural Festival.

It’s an opportunity to support local artists and vendors, discover new talents, and learn about the rich history and cultural heritage that makes our region so unique. It’s a chance to connect with neighbors, build community, and celebrate the strength and resilience of the African American community in Dayton.

Whether you’re a long-time resident or a visitor to the Dayton area, the African American Cultural Festival offers an enriching and memorable experience for the entire family. Embrace the culture, prioritize your well-being, and support literacy initiatives that are shaping a brighter future. We can’t wait to welcome you.

Marlon Shackelford is a community activist and a coordinator of the Dayton African American Cultural Festival.