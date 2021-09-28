VOICES: Dayton Black businesses must use tools and resources to survive during these times

After years of working in corporate America, I started my business, JaeLuxe, a chic women’s clothing and shoe boutique located in The Greene. Launching my own business was an uplifting and rewarding experience, but not without its ups and downs. From when I opened my retail location in 2017 up until right before the pandemic hit, customers would come into my store to shop and socialize. When we were forced to shut down in spring of 2020, I knew I wanted to replicate that social experience for my customers online.

I immediately worked on updating our website, revamping our branding and inventory, and spent more time and money promoting my business on social media. Social media really helped us drive sales during the past year, and it also helped me connect with my community during a really hard time for business owners. Tools like Facebook Shops have really helped us drive sales. In fact, 45% of our sales are now online. Social media has also helped me stay more connected with my customers than ever before, by keeping them tightly in the loop with business updates, new apparel, and more.