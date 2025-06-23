VOICES: Dayton Dines by Design challenges outdated assumptions about the Midwest

That framework resonates deeply with me. It offers an egalitarian and generous view of how people can engage with the arts. Whether you’re volunteering behind the scenes, performing onstage, sharing your skills in the studio, or donating to ensure organizations can thrive. Personally, I’ve found myself contributing in all three ways: giving my time to community arts efforts, offering what modest talents I possess (including, to my surprise, an ability to read a television prompter), and when possible, contributing financially.

This is why I was both honored and excited when asked to co-chair Dayton Dines by Design, a brand-new fundraising initiative from the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. The event centers around the idea of “tablescape design” — celebrating the decorative arts through exquisitely styled dining environments. With a cocktail reception on Wednesday evening and a luncheon on Thursday afternoon, both hosted at the beautifully historic Carillon Park (Dayton History), this event represents more than just a fundraiser. It is a celebration of community creativity, hospitality, and refined artistic expression.

The planning of Dayton Dines by Design has taken over a year, and what has emerged is a reflection of the community’s commitment. From board members to volunteers to staff, each individual has contributed from one or more of those three buckets. Art thrives where people are willing to show up and invest themselves.

Importantly, this event challenges outdated assumptions about the Midwest — that we’re disinterested in high design. Nothing could be further from the truth. Dayton has long been a hub of innovation and creativity, and Dayton Dines by Design aims to reinforce that legacy.

Adding to the excitement is our keynote speaker, the extraordinary Corey Damen Jenkins. Corey’s story is nothing short of inspiring: a Detroit native who built his career with determination, style, and vision, now leading his own globally recognized design firm in New York City. Corey brings an infectious enthusiasm and refined perspective to the world of interior design. His participation is more than just an honor — it’s a gift to everyone attending.

In the end, this event is about more than tables or decor. It’s about the ways we show up for one another, and the many forms generosity can take. Whether you give your time, your talent, or your treasure, you help build a community where the arts aren’t just celebrated — they are sustained.

Rodney Veal is the host of ThinkTV/CET Connect and President of the board of OhioDance.