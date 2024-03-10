VOICES: Dayton Metro Library supports access to information

Public libraries are built upon the solid foundation of providing free and open access to information, resources, and materials to all. This access is the cornerstone of the democratic process and advocacy and accountability remain as important as ever during these transitional times in our country. For nineteen years, Sunshine Week has connected libraries and community organizations to celebrate and refocus their efforts in championing the public’s right to access government records and information. Through unwavering advocacy, strong policies, and robust partnerships, Dayton Metro Library (DML) is a leader in guarding and improving the public’s access to government information.
Our dedication to open, transparent government is evident in our digital and print collections. As one of the 1,150 Federal Depository Libraries in the United States, DML offers access to information created by and for local, state, and federal government. This information ranges from the Catalog of U.S. Government Publications, Codes of Federal Regulation, and Census data, to scientific research, and pamphlets on how to interact with the government.
Credit: Andy Snow
Credit: Andy Snow
Merely providing access to these databases and print materials isn’t enough. For those unsure of how to navigate these historical and federal documents, DML offers programs such as “How to Request Government Records,” which teaches strategies for navigating, requesting, and obtaining valuable records. The next session will be held on Tuesday, March 12, from 6 to 7 pm at the Main Library.
Partnerships with local organizations also help to extend the strength and value of the Library’s resources into the community. Champions of voter education, The League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area (LVW), collaborates with DML to present programs about ballot issues and the challenges and promises of a democracy at many Library branches. “Public Education Today: Existing Challenges and Opportunities,” to be held on Thursday, March 21, from 6 to 8:15 p.m. at the Main Library, will feature guest panelists discussing how a sustainable democracy requires the availability of a good public education. The League introduces our youngest community members to voting and the democratic process through informative and entertaining storytimes. The children’s book Don’t Let the Pigeon Stuff the Ballot Box by Mo Willems, was used to spark conversation about what voting is, civic responsibility, and the outcomes of elections.
Cooperative efforts with local government in 2023 included assisting the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office with the announcement of the triennial property value updates. Auditor Karl Keith held free, informal forums at DML branches, offering valuable access to elected officials, useful information about how property values are determined, and steps that can be taken if there is a disagreement with a proposed value. The Library’s 17 branches also work collectively with the Montgomery County Board of Elections to offer easy access to voter registration forms and absentee ballot requests.
Libraries are public assets accountable to the communities they serve. DML remains committed to providing free and equal access to government information and resources allowing for and encouraging informed public participation and education.
Claudine Bennett is the External Relations Manager for the Dayton Metro Library.
