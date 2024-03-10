VOICES: Dayton Metro Library supports access to information

Credit: Andy Snow Credit: Andy Snow

Merely providing access to these databases and print materials isn’t enough. For those unsure of how to navigate these historical and federal documents, DML offers programs such as “How to Request Government Records,” which teaches strategies for navigating, requesting, and obtaining valuable records. The next session will be held on Tuesday, March 12, from 6 to 7 pm at the Main Library.

Partnerships with local organizations also help to extend the strength and value of the Library’s resources into the community. Champions of voter education, The League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area (LVW), collaborates with DML to present programs about ballot issues and the challenges and promises of a democracy at many Library branches. “Public Education Today: Existing Challenges and Opportunities,” to be held on Thursday, March 21, from 6 to 8:15 p.m. at the Main Library, will feature guest panelists discussing how a sustainable democracy requires the availability of a good public education. The League introduces our youngest community members to voting and the democratic process through informative and entertaining storytimes. The children’s book Don’t Let the Pigeon Stuff the Ballot Box by Mo Willems, was used to spark conversation about what voting is, civic responsibility, and the outcomes of elections.

Cooperative efforts with local government in 2023 included assisting the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office with the announcement of the triennial property value updates. Auditor Karl Keith held free, informal forums at DML branches, offering valuable access to elected officials, useful information about how property values are determined, and steps that can be taken if there is a disagreement with a proposed value. The Library’s 17 branches also work collectively with the Montgomery County Board of Elections to offer easy access to voter registration forms and absentee ballot requests.

Libraries are public assets accountable to the communities they serve. DML remains committed to providing free and equal access to government information and resources allowing for and encouraging informed public participation and education.

Claudine Bennett is the External Relations Manager for the Dayton Metro Library.