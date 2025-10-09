VOICES: Dayton needs proven leadership, collaboration and teamwork

As a former teacher, I know we must do everything in our power to support our city’s youth. That’s why I’ve not only mentored thousands of young people over the last several decades, but I’ve also fought to improve our schools and invest in after-school sports and other programs.

Recently, I was excited to launch Dayton’s Peace Campaign, to bring innovative tactics to our city to tackle the scourge of gun violence and give our kids new skills to help them become successful adults.

This focus on good-paying jobs and our children is why I was so proud to have helped pass Issue 9 in 2016 and renew it last year. This levy, Dayton’s first in more than 30 years, hired more police officers and firefighters, supported high-quality preschool programs, repaved roads, and tore down vacant structures. It improved our neighborhoods, made our city safer, created more good jobs, and set our kids up for success. The levy’s overwhelming renewal (70%) by voters last year told me that Daytonians believe we are moving our city in the right direction.

Whether you live on the East Side or West Side, have been here for generations or are new to our city, we all want the same thing: the tools and opportunities to help our neighborhoods and families succeed. Though we have made great strides in improving our city, we still face many challenging issues. What we need now is proven leadership and a continuation of getting things done through collaboration and teamwork. As your mayor, I will continue to put the best interests of our city ahead of personal ambitions and petty personal politics. Just like I have done throughout my life, I will focus each day on ensuring that every family in our city has the freedom to thrive.

Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. is the mayor of Dayton.