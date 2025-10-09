VOICES: Dayton needs proven leadership, collaboration and teamwork

When I was two months old, one of the most important things in my life happened: my parents moved our family from Clanton, Alabama, to Dayton. Like so many other families of that era, they came to Ohio filled with hope and a desire for a new life. I am immensely grateful to have grown up here and all the opportunities this city has given me, and that is why I have dedicated my life to serving our community as a veteran, teacher, coach, labor union president, and now as Mayor. While there is still much work to be done, we have come a long way and that is why I am asking for your support.
As a former union leader, good-paying jobs that allow you to raise a family are vitally important to me. That is why I am so proud of the economic growth we have seen in Dayton over recent years. We have seen millions of dollars in investment and thousands of new, high-paying jobs from companies like Joby Aviation and Sierra Nevada. These jobs both provide new opportunities for Daytonians as well as give our city the resources to invest in strengthening our neighborhoods.
As a former teacher, I know we must do everything in our power to support our city’s youth. That’s why I’ve not only mentored thousands of young people over the last several decades, but I’ve also fought to improve our schools and invest in after-school sports and other programs.
Recently, I was excited to launch Dayton’s Peace Campaign, to bring innovative tactics to our city to tackle the scourge of gun violence and give our kids new skills to help them become successful adults.
This focus on good-paying jobs and our children is why I was so proud to have helped pass Issue 9 in 2016 and renew it last year. This levy, Dayton’s first in more than 30 years, hired more police officers and firefighters, supported high-quality preschool programs, repaved roads, and tore down vacant structures. It improved our neighborhoods, made our city safer, created more good jobs, and set our kids up for success. The levy’s overwhelming renewal (70%) by voters last year told me that Daytonians believe we are moving our city in the right direction.
Whether you live on the East Side or West Side, have been here for generations or are new to our city, we all want the same thing: the tools and opportunities to help our neighborhoods and families succeed. Though we have made great strides in improving our city, we still face many challenging issues. What we need now is proven leadership and a continuation of getting things done through collaboration and teamwork. As your mayor, I will continue to put the best interests of our city ahead of personal ambitions and petty personal politics. Just like I have done throughout my life, I will focus each day on ensuring that every family in our city has the freedom to thrive.
Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. is the mayor of Dayton.
